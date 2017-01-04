Dine Out for Matt Crosby is January 12 2017, Matt’s Birthday!

The purpose of this Dine Out is to raise funds to build Matt an accessible home with a universal and smart home design concept. Six years ago, Matt, a Rock Hill police officer was shot and paralyzed on duty.

Currently, we are looking for restaurants to join in this effort for January 12, 2017. Please share this and let us know if any restaurants are interested in joining.

Participating Restaurants and Other Generous Establishments:

ALL restaurants and establishments have committed to donate 10% of their sales for January 12, 2017 for the entire time they are open that day, EXCEPT where exceptions are noted.