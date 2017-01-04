Dine Out for Matt Crosby is January 12 2017, Matt’s Birthday!
The purpose of this Dine Out is to raise funds to build Matt an accessible home with a universal and smart home design concept. Six years ago, Matt, a Rock Hill police officer was shot and paralyzed on duty.
Currently, we are looking for restaurants to join in this effort for January 12, 2017. Please share this and let us know if any restaurants are interested in joining.
Participating Restaurants and Other Generous Establishments:
ALL restaurants and establishments have committed to donate 10% of their sales for January 12, 2017 for the entire time they are open that day, EXCEPT where exceptions are noted.
Firehouse Bar & Grill
Houlihan’s – Creve Coeur
Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli
20% of sales all day!
10% of sales from 5-9pm!
Webster Groves
20% of sales All Day (dine in and carry out)!
Rock Hill
10% of food sales all day!
Maplewood & Creve Coeur
(lunch hours, 11 am – 2 pm)
Kirkwood
Kirkwood
10% of sales from 4pm-10pm!
10% of sales from 4pm-close!
Cannoli’s Restaurant
Kirkwood Brewhouse
O’Fallon & Brentwood
Kirkwood, Creve Coeur & Clayton – all 3 locations
10% – 4 pm – close
South Woods Mill Rd. & Town & Country
10% all day. Dine in and carry out.
Rich & Charlie’s Pizza
10% carry out only all day. (not delivery)
20% of sales – ALL DAY!
Cousin Hugo’s
Frank and Helens
20% of sales all day!
Webster Groves
10% of sales from 4-9pm!
Rock Hill
20% of sales all day!
Webster Groves
20% of sales all day!
Webster Groves
Slider House will donate 20% plus the donation of $2,500!
Rock Hill
Chesterfield
Des Peres
20% of all sales from 4pm-close!
Des Peres
50% of all sales for the entire day!
During Dinner Hours
20% of sales from 3pm-close!
1281 S. Laclede Station Rd
Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Florissant
St. Peter’s
South Hampton
10% all day
The Hill
10% dinner hours
Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar
10% of all food (not bar) for lunch and dinner
10am-3pm. Serving Breakfast from 10-11:30am. And Lunch from 10-3 pm
10% of sales – 3-9pm
St. Charles and Weldon Springs
To learn more, please email dineoutmattcrosby@gmail.com.
*At this time we are not a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity.