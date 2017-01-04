Dine Out for Matt Crosby is January 12 2017, Matt’s Birthday!

The purpose of this Dine Out is to raise funds to build Matt an accessible home with a universal and smart home design concept. Six years ago, Matt, a Rock Hill police officer was shot and paralyzed on duty.

Currently, we are looking for restaurants to join in this effort for January 12, 2017. Please share this and let us know if any restaurants are interested in joining.

Restaurant Sign Up Form

Participating Restaurants and Other Generous Establishments:

ALL restaurants and establishments have committed to donate 10% of their sales for January 12, 2017 for the entire time they are open that day, EXCEPT where exceptions are noted.

 

 

 

Firehouse Bar & Grill


Houlihan’s – Creve Coeur

 

Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli

 

 

20% of sales all day!

 10% of sales from 5-9pm!

Webster Groves

20% of sales All Day (dine in and carry out)!

 

 

Rock Hill

10% of food sales all day!

 

 

 

 


Maplewood & Creve Coeur

(lunch hours, 11 am – 2 pm)

 

 

 

 

 

Kirkwood

 

 

 

 

 

Kirkwood

10% of sales from 4pm-10pm!

10% of sales from 4pm-close!

Cannoli’s Restaurant

 

 

Kirkwood Brewhouse

O’Fallon & Brentwood

Kirkwood, Creve Coeur & Clayton – all 3 locations

10% – 4 pm – close


20% of sales – 4pm – close

 South Woods Mill Rd. & Town & Country

10% all day. Dine in and carry out.

Rich & Charlie’s Pizza

10% carry out only all day. (not delivery)


20% of sales – ALL DAY!

Cousin Hugo’s

 

Frank and Helens

20% of sales all day!

 

Webster Groves

 

 

10% of sales from 4-9pm!

 

 Rock Hill

20% of sales all day!

Webster Groves

20% of sales all day!

 

Webster Groves

Slider House will donate 20% plus the donation of $2,500!

Rock Hill

 

Chesterfield

 

Des Peres

20% of all sales from 4pm-close!

Des Peres

 

 

50% of all sales for the entire day!

During Dinner Hours

20% of sales from 3pm-close!

 

 

 

1281 S. Laclede Station Rd
Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Florissant

St. Peter’s

South Hampton

10% all day

The Hill

10% dinner hours

Failoni’s Restaurant and Bar

10% of all food (not bar) for lunch and dinner

10am-3pm. Serving Breakfast from 10-11:30am. And Lunch from 10-3 pm

10% of sales – 3-9pm

St. Charles and Weldon Springs

 

Restaurant Sign Up Form

To learn more, please email dineoutmattcrosby@gmail.com.

*At this time we are not a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity.